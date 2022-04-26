Wicked Adaptation From Universal To Be Split Into Two Films

Wicked, the upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical sensation is going to be split into two films, Universal has announced. Jon M. Chu is directing both, which will have release dates of Christmas Day 2024 and Christmas Day 2025. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been cast as Glinda and Elphaba, with production on the films supposedly starting this summer. This adaptation has been in various stages of development since way back in 2004, though this is the closest we have ever gotten to having something actually go in front of cameras. Deadline reported the news of the Gregory Maguire adaptation being split into two.

Could It be That Wicked Is Finally Going To Go In Front Of Cameras?

"A vivid reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz's most famous (or infamous) characters, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch. The show follows green-skinned star Elphaba from birth to college and through the life-changing events which eventually label her "wicked," introducing spoiled rich girl Glinda, local prince and heartthrob Fiyero and even the Wizard of Oz himself, a troubled man very unlike the one you may remember. As Elphaba, a passionate political activist if there ever was one, fights injustice and seeks to undo the mistakes of the past, dark secrets and personal tragedies shape the history of Oz, paying homage to the classic Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship and trust, Wicked effortlessly reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story."

See, THAT is how you make a splash Universal. Both of them are amazing, and both of them are going to kill it in the roles. It might be tough to beat the original Broadway cast of Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as well, as they are complete powerhouses. But, they have certainly swung for the fences with this casting, that is for sure. More on the films as we learn it, for sure.