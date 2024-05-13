Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jon m chu, wicked

Wicked Featurette: Passion Project For Everyone, New Trailer Wednesday

Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked, showing how it is a passion project for everyone involved. A new trailer will be released on Wednesday.

Article Summary Universal unveils a passionate behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked.

A new Wicked trailer is set to drop on Wednesday, sparking anticipation.

The holiday season's green glow might come from Wicked's box office buzz.

With a star-studded cast, Wicked is vying to bring back musical success.

While attending CinemaCon, if there was one thing everyone seemed to be sure of, it was that theaters would be painted green this holiday season for more than one reason. Wicked is being pushed as this big holiday movie that everyone will be competing with. While the box office hasn't been kind to musicals with more failures than success stories, everyone seems very confident that this film will be massive. There is no denying that everyone involved is highly passionate about this project, and Universal isn't going to shy away from that when marketing the film. They released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie today, promising a new trailer on Wednesday for all of us to see. It's still unclear if theaters will be seeing green this Christmas, but if there is a musical that could make it happen, it would be this one.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!