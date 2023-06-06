Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: blumhouse, Insidious: The Red Door, patrick wilson

Full Trailer For Insidious: The Red Door Released, New Poster As Well

Insidious: The Red Door is about a month away, and the final trailer and poster for the film were released this morning. Its out July 7th.

Insidious: The Red Door released its full trailer this morning. It has been a fun ride waiting for this one, which marks the directorial debut of Patrick Wilson, who also stars alongside the returning Ty Simpkins and Rose Byrne. They waited a long time to reveal the official title and even longer to release this full trailer, seeing as the film releases in about a month. We also know that spin-offs are coming. But here we are. You can see the full trailer for the film below, as well as the final poster.

Insidious: The Red Door Will Be The Big Horror Event This Summer

"In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell."

Insidious was always my personal favorite of the demon craze that swept the genre a few years ago, and the sequels have kept up the quality after the first two, so there is no reason to doubt that The Red Door would be any different. Really excited to see what Wilson can do behind the camera as well.

Insidious: The Red Door debuts in theaters on July 7th.

