Wicked: Michelle Yeoh Joins Cast As Madame Morrible

Wicked just keeps adding more and more interesting names to its star-studded cast. Already featuring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, and Broadway star and Tony nominee Ethan Slater will play Boq. Jeff Goldblum is still in talks to play the Wizard, and today, Michelle Yeoh has signed on to play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Variety had the news of the casting. Jon M. Chu is helming the two film adaptations of the novel and Broadway sensation, with each film coming on Christmas 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Wicked Is Going To Be Huge

"A vivid reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz's most famous (or infamous) characters, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch. The show follows green-skinned star Elphaba from birth to college and through the life-changing events which eventually label her "wicked," introducing spoiled rich girl Glinda, local prince and heartthrob Fiyero, and even the Wizard of Oz himself, a troubled man very unlike the one you may remember. As Elphaba, a passionate political activist if there ever was one, fights injustice and seeks to undo the mistakes of the past, dark secrets and personal tragedies shape the history of Oz, paying homage to the classic Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship, and trust, Wicked effortlessly reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story."

I wonder who else they snag for this. Most of Hollywood should be beating down the door to get in there. More on those casting announcements as they happen.