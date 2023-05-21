Fast X Is Huge Worldwide With Over $300 Million To Start, Wins Weekend Fast X maybe came in lower than one might think here in the US, but it's a monster around the globe at the Weekend Box Office.

Fast X is getting a lukewarm reception here in the states, but boy, is it huge everywhere else. The tenth installment of the franchise is looking at $67 million, number one for sure, but below the total for 2021's Fast 9. The story for this film will be told globally, and there it opened huge. All told, Fast X will clock in with $320 million to start, a win for Universal and the third-best start for the franchise behind Fate of the Furious and Fast 7. That should put it well on track to be one of the most successful entries in the franchise by the end of its run.

Fast X Takes Out The Guardians, Mario

Fast X did enough to take out the Guardians of the Galaxy, but that film still held up extremely well in its third week. Dropping only -47%, it scored another $32.7 million to send it over $250 million in three weeks. Third place went to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as it has its first sub-$10 million weekend since opening, with$9.8 million. Fourth place went to Book Club: The Next Chapter with $3 million, and rounding out the top five and still hanging on is Evil Dead Rise with $2.4 million.

The weekend box office top five for the weekend of May 19th:

Fast X- $67 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3- $32.7 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie- $9.8 million Book Club: The Next Chapter- $3 million Evil Dead Rise- $2.4 million

Next week, Disney drops a big one, as The Little Mermaid opens to huge numbers over Memorial Day weekend. I predicted this to be the biggest film of the summer, and I have waffled a bit since writing that, as the scenes we are seeing aren't very strong, and the film is getting lukewarm positive reviews. Still, it will open huge and be number one no matter what.

