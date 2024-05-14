Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jon m chu, wicked

Wicked: New Poster And Motion Poster, New Trailer Tomorrow

Universal Pictures has shared a new poster and motion poster for Wicked ahead of the latest trailer that will be released tomorrow.

Article Summary Universal unveils a new 'Wicked' poster and motion poster with a trailer set to drop tomorrow.

Musicals face box office woes, but 'Wicked' hopes to enchant with its book and Broadway base.

The film's success is crucial as 'Wicked Part Two's' fate may hang in the balance.

Star-studded cast led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sets high expectations for 'Wicked.'

Universal has apparently decided that this is the week everyone learned about Wicked. We got a new featurette yesterday, and today, we have a new poster and a new motion poster. The social media team is also hyping the new trailer, which will debut tomorrow. It's still unclear whether or not Wicked will be one of the musicals that actually manages to do well. Aside from Wonka, musicals have really struggled at the box office in the last couple of years, and to say that everything is okay because Wonka did well seems a little shortsighted. Then again, this is another musical based on a classic movie that almost everyone knows. This one also has the added benefit of having built-in book and Broadway fanbases that will be either the biggest cheerleaders for this film or its loudest detractors.

While some theaters seem very confident that Wicked will be the green ticket to carry them into 2025, if this film doesn't do well, then Wicked Part Two could be in some real trouble because while I haven't seen the stage production or read the book myself (it's on my "coming soon to a theater near you" TBR for the year), I've heard people say the second half isn't nearly as strong as the first.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

