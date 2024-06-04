Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, i am legend, i am legend 2, will smith

Will Smith Says I Am Legend Sequel is Still Being Developed

Will Smith says that he recently had meetings regarding the next installment of I Am Legend, and that they have some "solid ideas."

Article Summary Will Smith confirms ongoing development for I Am Legend sequel with solid ideas.

Michael B. Jordan joins Smith as co-star and producer, discussions in progress.

The sequel may pivot from the original's alternate ending with Smith's survival.

Fans speculate on the next chapter's direction amidst a resurgence in the genre.

Several years after its release, the 2007 film I Am Legend (based on the novel by Robert Matheson) is still a popular zombie-esque story due to its emotional themes, an iconic canine (gone too soon), and impressive special effects. Now, after plenty of downtime, the film starring Will Smith is officially poised to earn a proper sequel that's going to essentially revive Smith for another round of mayhem. But has there been progress as of late? Here's what Smith had to say.

Will Smith Says the I Am Legend Sequel is Gaining Momentum

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the sequel to his popular action-horror film I Am Legend, the actor suggested that the details are still being ironed out with star and producer Michael B. Jordan. Smith explains to the publication, "[Jordan and I] had a couple of weeks together [meeting about the film] about a month ago. I think it's looking good. We have some really solid ideas… I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that."

As you may know by now, the original ending of I Am Legend included Smith's character sacrificing himself for another character to survive along with his developed cure for humanity. The alternate ending (which is likely being used for the upcoming sequel based on Smith's return) deviated from the initial theatrical conclusion by featuring Smith's character as a survivor. However, it was also noted that the ending with Smith's survival was received poorly when screened prior to hitting theaters. Given the success of titles like The Last of Us, or even the general power of nostalgia, having that alternate ending in the chamber certainly feels like the perfect way to bring this sequel project to life.

What would you like to see from the next installment of I Am Legend?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!