New I Am Legend Film: Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan to Star/Produce

About two weeks ago, rumors started going around that Warner Bros. was in the process of developing a new movie or TV show based on I Am Legend. Based on a book of the same name, the film starred Will Smith and is more infamous now for its endings rather than anything else. There was the theatrical ending, and then the alternate ending was much closer to the source material and actually had a thematic point. There have been talks about a sequel starting as early as 2008, but the project has been hanging out in development hell ever since. According to Deadline, that is no longer the case. Not only is Smith set to return to star and produce in this new film, but Michael B. Jordan is also set to star and produce as well. Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the previous adaptation, is also set to write this new movie and also produce. Deadline is reporting that the ink is dry on all three of these deals.

Smith also shared an image to his Instagram not long after the news about the new I Am Legend project was announced, and he tagged Jordan as well.

At the moment, we don't have any plot details about this new movie in the I Am Legend franchise. The initial talks were about some sort of prequel, but it's unclear whether or not that is what this new film will be. If it's a prequel, they won't need to address that ending, but if it's a sequel, then they will. It wouldn't be the first time that a movie got a sequel that didn't line up with an ending. The Descent has an original ending that didn't leave things open for a sequel, but different editing was applied to the eventual theatrical release. That new ending let them make the sequel. The ending of I Am Legend and how badly it missed the book's entire theme is really something they should address, and retconning that ending that studios thought audiences wouldn't like initially would be an excellent first step for this new film.