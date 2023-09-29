Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, walt disney animation, wish

Wish Won't Have "Easter Eggs," It Will Have "Legacy Nods"

Walt Disney Animation's new film Wish won't be littered with a bunch of "easter eggs" but instead will have "legacy nods."

The new trailer for Wish came out, and it seems like it is going over well since it was announced that it is one of the most watched trailers for a Disney animated film since Frozen. We love to see it. That also might have something to do with the fact that Disney has decided to stop trying to make the concept of this film complicated and tell the story. There is someone who can grant wishes, but they aren't granting the wishes they should be; someone else comes along and starts granting wishes. This is all very standard, and Disney trying to make it into something else by saying this is the star everyone has been wishing on was just not it. What would be not it would be a ton of easter eggs to previous Disney films, and that would be a worry with the early idea of tying this into so many other films. However, directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn explained to Entertainment Weekly that it's less "eggs" and more "nods." "They're all over the movie," Buck says. "We are compiling a list, and I couldn't tell you how long it is now. Each department puts things in, and there's some that we don't even know are there yet, and we may not know until they tell us."

The little legacy nods aren't the only ways that Wish will be similar to Disney movies of the past. We've already heard that the ratio of the film will be the same as Sleeping Beauty, but they are looking to that film and Snow White as inspiration. Specifically, they looked toward those villains as inspiration for the villain, King Magnifico.

"We were always attracted to the idea that the villain and hero, for a moment, might align philosophically," Veerasunthorn explains of Magnifico. "In the understanding of what wishes mean to people, the most important part of you is what drives your heart. Asha and Magnifico understand the importance of that, but what drives them apart is how you go about achieving your wish."

The trailer numbers are promising for Wish, but that time of year has a lot of competition, and we'll have to see if there is room for this film to find a place at the box office. If the last years are anything to go by, Disney Animation, from any corner of the company, is slow to start but can sometimes find momentum if given the chance. Will Disney give Wish the opportunity if it pulls an Elemental? We'll have to see.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22, 2023.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a new poster, trailer, and images for the upcoming Wish that does a much better job of selling what this movie is about.

