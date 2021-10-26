Ryan Gosling's Wolfman Will Be Directed By Derek Cianfrance

Wolfman is the next big Universal Monsters reboot at Universal, starring Ryan Gosling. Today the film hired his friend Derek Cianfrance to direct. The two have worked together on excellent dramas Place Beyond The Pines and Blue Valentine, so the level of trust there will be absolute. Sadly, this means Leigh Whannell will NOT be directing, after stepping away from the film earlier this year. Gosling, Ken Kao, and Jason Blum are producing, and Cianfrance will be writing the script for the film himself. The news was first seen on Deadline.

Just Make A Good Wolfman, I Don't Care Who Directs It

The original article states that this will be a modern-day set film, which makes sense. The last time we saw the Wolfman on screen was the not-great Benicio Del Toro one. While not great by any stretch, it had its moments. Mostly I just kind of wished that the monster looked better. Hopefully, Cianfrance will keep things practical and not rely so much on CGI. Apparently, Gosling's pitch for the film went over incredibly well in the room, and we all know that Universal is looking for outside-the-box pitches to revive the Monsters for a modern age.

Just do not mess with Wolfman too much. Since I was a kid, the character has been my favorite, so it is very precious to me anyway. Hopefully, the monster doesn't end up looking like a giant dog as well; we want actual lycanthropy, please, and thank you. I still say next to the classic version; The Monster Squad version is the best version since. Let us all hope this one outdoes that.