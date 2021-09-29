Wonka Adds To Cast, Production Starts On Chalamet Production

Wonka is now filming in the UK, and the rest of the cast surrounding Timothee Chalamet has been filled out. Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Coleman, Sally Hawkins, Tom Davis, Simoon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Rich Fulcher, and a slew of Paddington actors and actresses have hopped onboard. Paddington filmmaker Paul King is directing the film, with David Heyman producing. King wrote the script with Paddington 2 co-writer Simon Farnaby. Other writers who took a stab include Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson. Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy is writing original songs for the film.

Wonka Seems A Bit Young To Me

Here is what Warner Bros. had to say about production beginning and what to expect from the film: "Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonka," with Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (upcoming "Dune," "Call Me By Your Name") in the titular role, under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Paul King (the "Paddington" films). Oscar-nominated producer David Heyman ("Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood"), who produced the "Harry Potter," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington" films, Luke Kelly, who produced the recent feature adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches as well as the upcoming "Matilda," and Alexandra Derbyshire, who executive produced the "Paddington" films and the upcoming "Jurassic World: Dominion," are producing "Wonka." The film is based on characters by Roald Dahl, inspired especially by one of Dahl's most beloved characters, Willy Wonka, and takes place before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

I like that this is a prequel, but it still feels like Chalamet may be too young for the role, even though he is supposed to be since this takes place before Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Guess we will all find out when Wonka debuts on March 17th, 2023.