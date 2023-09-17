Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: warner bros discovery, Wonka

Wonka: Director Paul King Would "Like To Do More" With A Sequel

Wonka director Paul King would "definitely like to do more" and "to spend more time in this world" in a sequel.

The entire concept of Wonka's existence is already something that is causing people to scratch their heads. If there is a big-budget movie coming out in December that seems like it has the chance to crash and burn spectacularly, it is this one. However, Paddington director Paul King is a good reason to have faith that Wonka will work out in the end. The man just has a way with everything, so we'll have to see if he can make it work with this. And, if he does make it work and people end up liking this film, King explained to Total Film that he is absolutely open to doing a sequel.

"I would definitely like to do more. And I'd like to spend more time in this world," King explains. "Dahl was definitely interested in taking Willy Wonka on. There's drafts that didn't really go anywhere, and there's a short story. He didn't really write sequels, but this was the one book where he clearly felt there was more in the tank there. There's an awful lot more Wonka story that we have that we would like to tell. It's not like Dune: Part One where you go, 'This is what's happening in Part Two.' Hopefully, it works exquisitely as a stand-alone movie. But I would definitely like to do more. And I'd like to spend more time in this world and meet some more Oompa Loompas."

When it comes to making a second one, King isn't the only one who thinks there is more to do. However, producer Alexandra Derbyshire voiced some concerns, saying, "I think there would be space for a sequel if people really enjoy the film. But there are not many projects that are as world-building as this. So I'm slightly concerned about what I can do next!" King, however, thinks that world-building is where the magic of cinema comes from, and he isn't wrong. "But that's really why I love to go to the movies," adds King. "It's to get lost in a different place for a couple of hours. To me, cinema has always been a magical place where that can happen. You can go anywhere and just fall into a different world, where the most extraordinary things seem possible." The best films not only make you forget about the world outside and experience new things, but storytellers use those extraordinary events to make you think about events that happen in your everyday life. Is Wonka going to capture that magic? Your guess is as good as ours; the box office hasn't been kind to musicals lately, even if King isn't calling this film a musical.

Wonka: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Fantastic Beasts and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the Paddington films, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl's The Witches), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big-screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon), Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts + Crosses), Matt Lucas (Paddington, Little Britain), Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans, Ghosts), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, the Paddington films, Spencer), Rowan Atkinson (the Johnny English and Mr. Bean films, Love Actually), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus, Insecure), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story, Disenchantment), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Tom Davis (Paddington 2, King Gary) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, Wonka, set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning in December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

