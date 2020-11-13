Friday The 13th Part 8 Vinyl Soundtrack Available Now From Waxwork

Waxwork Records is celebrating Friday The 13th today by putting a new vinyl soundtrack up for order. This one is a doozy, as the score to Jason Takes Manhattan sees a vinyl release for the very first time. Waxwork has remastered the score by Fred Mollin completely and will put it out across two-colored discs. This is 80's film scoring at its peak, full of synths and keyboards, and everything else that us 80's lovers crave. The Friday The 13th release features new sleeve artwork by Anthony Petrie and pays a wonderful tribute to Jason's voyage from Crystal Lake to Manhattan. This release will run you $40 and ships this month. You can check out the pics of the release below and order one for yourself straight from Waxwork by clicking here.

"Waxwork Records is excited to announce FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN Original Motion Picture Score by Fred Mollin. Released in 1989, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan is an American slasher-horror film written and directed by Rob Hedden and stars Kane Hodder as Jason Voorhees. The eighth installment of the series follows Jason as he stalks a group of high school graduates on a ship en route to New York City."

"The film's musical score was composed by Fred Mollin, who worked with longtime Friday the 13th composer Harry Manfredini on the previous installment, Part VII: The New Blood. Jason Takes Manhattan was the first film in the series not to feature Manfredini credited on the score. Navigating away from traditionally used strings and horns, Mollin's score to Jason Takes Manhattan is electronic-based and utilizes digital keyboards and synthesizers popular of the time."