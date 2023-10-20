Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: anyone but you, comedy, Glen Powell, sony, Sydney Sweeney

Anyone But You: First Poster, Teaser, And Image Released

Sony has released the first poster, trailer, image, and summary for the new R-rated comedy Anyone But You, which stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

After a summer of R-rated comedies getting the absolute crap kicked out of them at the box office, we have another contender, which is turning up for the Christmas season. We learned a little about Anyone But You during the CinemaCon presentation that Sony did because stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell had either just wrapped or were about to wrap the film. Now Sony Pictures has released the film's first poster, trailer, image, and summary that teases two people doing the classic "faking dating" trope. The internet lost its mind over the chemistry these two had just on stage at CinemaCon, so we'll have to see how everyone collectively reacts to actual footage. And then, we'll have to see if any of that internet hype actually translates into dollars at the box office. The end of the year is extremely busy with a ton of films dropping, but it also isn't a common time for an R-rated comedy like this to drop either, so maybe it won't have any competition if this is the cup of tea you're searching for come the week of Christmas.

Anyone But You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date, something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Anyone But You, directed by Will Gluck, stars Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths. It will be released on December 22nd.

