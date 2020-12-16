Trailer And Poster For New Wrong Turn Film Debuts, Releasing Soon

Wrong Turn is one of those franchises that to non-horror people gets frowned at, but those in the know respect. Sure, most of the sequels have been lazy and paint by numbers, but some of them also feature really good effects and some truly gnarly kills. Saban Films is releasing the latest entry in the Wrong Turn saga; this one is a fresh take, however, from director Mike P. Nelson. It stars Matthew Modine, Damian Maffei, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Valerie Jane Parker, Chaney Morrow, and David Hutchinson. And it looks pretty good! For sure, a step up in the franchise. Check out the full trailer and poster below.

Wrong Turn Synopsis & Poster

This Wrong Turn refocusing "will bring a group of unlucky friends to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, to spend a couple of days hiking the Appalachian Trail. In this one, they are confronted by "The Foundation," a community of people who have lived in the mountains since before the Civil War – oh, and they don't take well to strangers. Wrong Turn is rated "R" for "Strong bloody violence, grisly images, and pervasive language."

I have to say; I am pretty pumped for this one. That cast is good, the budget looks like it is there, and this is a franchise that for sure still has some legs to it. Wrong Turn, starring Matthew Modine, Damian Maffei, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Valerie Jane Parker, Chaney Morrow, and David Hutchinson, will be released for one night only in theaters on January 26th as a Fathom Event and will have a full release on digital platforms and such after. It looks like they may have made one worth our time, after all, so be excited, people. Maybe this will be the start of a whole new run of films.