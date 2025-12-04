Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: greenland 2: migration

Greenland 2: Migration – Fragment Strike Clip Released

Lionsgate released a new clip from Greenland 2: Migration, which features a phenomenon known as a "fragment strike."

The sequel explores life after a planet-altering comet disaster, focusing on survival and fallout.

Greenland 2: Migration continues the story with new threats, following up on the original film’s ending.

The first film, released in 2020, became a sleeper hit despite pandemic disruptions to its theatrical run.

December is here, and while the holidays are right around the corner, we also have the January movies to start looking forward to. January used to be a dead zone for films, but it has become a weird little time of year for mid-tier action movies and horror, plus awards season contenders moving from limited to wide releases. Greenland 2: Migration is going to be one of those mid-tier action movies that explores what life is like after one of those world-ending natural disasters we often see in films. A lot of them usually end on a slightly hopeful note that things might be okay, but this film is really going to look at the fallout of what happens when something so big comes along that it fundamentally alters the entire planet. The first clip we saw from the film showed off one of the things in the film people will have to contend with, which is a radiation storm, and now we have a clip featuring what is known as a "fragment strike," which does not look like a fun thing to experience.

Greenland 2: Migration – The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

