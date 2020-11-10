Wrong Turn Reboot Acquired by Saban Films for US Distribution

2021 is looking like it's going to be quite a year for the horror genre, with so many revived franchises on the way.



We've already been graced with news that some of the most successful franchises will return, such as Halloween, Scream, Hellraiser, and many more confirmed to kick off a new decade of fear. Another horror property that has managed to survive the horror dry-spell is Wrong Turn, with a reboot of the original film on the way — a title that has been acquired by Saban Films for US distribution.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Saban Films Bill Bromiley addressed the pick-up stating, "Wrong Turn is a much-anticipated reboot that will not disappoint." The Wrong Turn reboot is penned by the original writer Alan B. McElroy, with The Domestics director Mike P. Nelson helming the new adaptation. It is currently being toted as a "twist" on the original and will bring six friends from New York on a hiking trip along the Appalachian Trail, where they will encounter "The Foundation," a group that has lived in the mountains for centuries.

One of the stars of the film, Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt), took to Instagram to share his excitement for the film and the status of a trailer, writing, "I don't have the trailer, I'm not hiding it, and I don't know when it's coming, and you have my apologies for this as always." The actor continues, "It's a-coming. All of it. officially rated R for ridiculous good stuff, and it'll be well worth it." Considering Maffei has become an asset to several unique horror films, his statement is enough to get us excited about this next adaptation.

Wrong Turn also stars Charlotte Vega (The Lodgers), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, 47 Meters Down), and Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard).

Are you excited about the upcoming release of Wrong Turn? Let us know your thoughts on the idea in the comments!