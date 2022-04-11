X Hits On Demand Thursday, Special Cut Screening Same Day As Well

X, Ti West's hit indie horror flick, will be available to watch on-demand this Thursday, April 14th. On top of that, the film will get a special screening in the A24 Screening Room tomorrow, including a special cut of the film-within-a-film The Farmer's Daughter and another special surprise they are teasing. I am guessing that means footage from the prequel film West shot as well, which we do not have a release date for yet. The film stars Brittany Snow (Prom Night), Mia Goth (Suspiria), Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) ("Creepshow"), Martin Henderson (The Ring), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times), Stephen Ure (Deathgasm), and Jenna Ortega (Scream 2022).

X Is An Experience For Sure

"In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives." The prequel is titled Pearl and takes place in 1918. Shot in secret on location in New Zealand; it is currently in post-production. The film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss, and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi, and Peter Phok. There was prequel footage attached to showings of X when it opened in theaters as well. Most may not even know X HAS a prequel coming, which is kind of exciting.

Ti West spoiled us this year; hopefully, this means he has the itch again and wants to stay behind the camera to give us as much content as he can. X is still playing in theaters, but you can get tickets for the special A24 Screening Room showing by clicking right here and watch it on demand starting this Thursday.