Your Name: Lee Isaac Chung to Helm Paramount Remake of Hit Anime

Lee Isaac Chung, the director behind recent Sundance winner Minari, has signed to direct Paramount's live-action remake of hit Japanese anime movie Your Name.

The Science Fiction love story centers on a teenage boy and girl from different parts of Japan who discover they can swap bodies and experience each other's lives. As they fall in love, they also discover they are separated by time as well as by space. One of them is in the others future, and the one in the past faces a disaster from space that threatens to wipe out their town. Now they have to figure out how to meet and prevent the apocalypse from happening because it wouldn't be a Science Fiction anime story without an apocalyptic disaster casting its shadow over everything.

The original anime feature film is still one of Japan's biggest hits- it made $303 million in Japan alone and earned a massive following from anime fans across the world. The US remake rights became a hot bid amongst the studios when they were shopped around. JJ Abrams was a big fan and signed on to produce the live-action remake through his company Bad Robot when Paramount snapped up the rights.

Chung will rewrite on a screenplay on top of direct. Previous drafts were written by Emily V. Gordon and Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer. Abrams will produce via his Bad Robot Productions along with Lindsey Weber. Genki Kawamura, the producer of the original 2016 film, will also have a producer credit. Toho Co., the studio that produced the original, will distribute the US remake in Japan.

Chung wrote and directed the 2020 family dramedy Minari for Plan B and A24. It premiered at the Park City fest and won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards. His debut film Munyurangabo premiered at Cannes in 2007 to critical acclaim.