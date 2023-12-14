Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, zack snyder

Zack Snyder Says The R-Rated Cut Of Rebel Moon Is "Fun And Subversive"

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder praises the R-rated cut, saying, "What we've done with the other version is fun and subversive."

We have been hearing about the multiple cuts of Rebel Moon for almost as long as we have heard about the film itself. Director Zack Snyder has been very open about the fact that both of the movies will have more than one cut and that the R-rated cut won't be just some extra blood and maybe some extra fucks thrown in for good measure. He has said multiple times that there is a pretty significant difference between the two cuts. However, that could make you think that one cut is worse than the other. Snyder, however, looks at it differently. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he felt that knowing he could have that R-rated cut later down the line was freeing while also letting him give something he is "very proud of" for the PG-13 cut.

"This was the first time I had ever been able to make a movie and plan for that," Snyder says. "The cut was not me fighting with them like, 'Okay, you won't do what I want. Can I at least release it on DVD?' It was us going together. … I'm super proud of the PG-13 version, the broader audience version, because I would say it really satisfies an awesome, timeless, mythological scope. [But] what we've done with the other version is fun and subversive because an R-rated sci-fi movie at this scale shouldn't exist."

Rebel Moon was screened for a large group of critics last night, so if you go through the hashtag on social media, you might see some of the early reactions. So far, they are trending on the more positive side but not glowing. Some of the criticisms sound like what we often hear when you have a Part One and Part Two structure. The movie will be out soon, and while there is a very good chance Snyder's fans will love it, it remains to be seen if it will convert any non-believers.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new universe awaits on Netflix starting December 22. From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

