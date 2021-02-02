Zack Snyder Thanks David Ayer and Jared Leto for Creating the Joker

Triumphant director Zack Snyder took to Twitter on Tuesday to finally lay to rest a debate that has divided comic book fandom for decades: who created the Joker? Finally settling this important question is yet another feather in the cap of Snyder, who was recently vindicated by Warner Bros' decision to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League, a version of the film that restores Zack Snyder's Vision. The Vision was ripped out of the film previously by alleged fake feminist Joss Whedon, who was brought in to finish the 2017 film after Snyder had to leave due a personal tragedy. Whedon replaced all of Snyder's badass Superman scenes with scenes where Cyborg says "booyah," resulting in the movie bombing at the box office and causing DC Films head Jon Berg to pay the ultimate price.

But now, Snyder is back on top with The Snyder Cut solely responsible for the success of the HBO Max streaming service, and for his victory lap, he's settling this longstanding comics debate. The origin of the character has long been disputed by the three principal creators believed to be involved: artist Jerry Robinson, writer Bill Finger, and artist Bob Kane. Robinson has said he came up with the idea for the Joker and credits Kane and Finger as co-creators, but Kane claims he and Finger are the sole creators and Robinson merely designed a playing card. Finger wasn't sure where Kane or Robinson came up with the original idea, but says he designed the character based off it and inspired by Conrad Veidt in The Man Who Laughs. Since all three men are dead and Kane famously tried to keep as much credit from his co-creators as possible, the matter might have never been figured out.

Until Zack Snyder came alone. And he tweeted:

Boom! Zack Snyder does it again! It's actually David Ayer and Jared Leto who created the Joker, who wasn't really complete as a character for all of those years until Ayer and Leto were like, "what if the Joker was actually Marilyn Manson?" (a reference even more relevant today) and made Suicide Squad. And it took Zack Snyder to show us the truth. Thank you, Zack.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will stream on HBO Max in March.