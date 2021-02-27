Zack Snyder's Justice League: Snyder Has Released 2/4 Chapter Titles

Zack Snyder's Justice League director Zack Snyder sat down for an interview with IGN for its IGN Fest and he shared a ton of new information with the fans. They shared a video that is said to be a clip but might be the opening credits or some sort of motion editorial, it's kind of hard to tell. Snyder also shared the titles for two of the four chapter titles for the movie. At one point, the movie was being pitched as a four-part mini-series but now it's going to just have chapter titles Quentin Tarantino style. The exact running time has also been confirmed to be four hours and two minutes.

"There was a couple things. It was always to be completed as one theatrical release, because it was made as a four-hour film. Now, remember, the film is chaptered anyway. It's like, part one, 'Don't Count On It Batman', and then about 40 minutes later – I forget exactly – part two, 'The Age of Heroes', and then on and on. That was the way the film was created just in my mind as the way it was easily digestible. There was so much and I just felt like this kind of chapters as you went forward was really the best way to absorb it. It was always going to be finished as a single film but then I thought, 'Oh, it might be fun to break it up.' But that just got complicated and everyone started to get nervous about whether or not it was contractually this or that. I said, you know what? It's fine. The four hours, it's a great way to watch the movie, and it's easy to pause and go hit the potty or pick up some popcorn or whatever, whatever you got to do, because it does have those chapters."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has a rumored budget of $70 million dollars, which is frankly an insane amount of money. We'll have to see if this release in any way impacts the subscriber numbers for HBO Max or if everyone who was going to watch this movie already has a subscription when it comes out on March 18th. It'll be the true test to see if the loud voices on social media actually equal profit. We'll have to see, but if this flops or fails to get out of the red, then it'll be extremely unlikely that any other studio will listen to fan demand ever again. So no pressure, Zack Snyder's Justice League.