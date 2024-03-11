Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: David Leitch, emily blunt, ryan gosling, The Fall Guy

New Poster For Universal's The Fall Guy Is Released

Universal Pictures has released a new poster for David Leitch's The Fall Guy. It stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt and will be released on May 3rd.

The Fall Guy will screen at CinemaCon with Universal aiming for early buzz.

To say that Universal had a good weekend would be the understatement of the century. The Oscars were an all-around win for the studio, with Oppenheimer taking home four of the big awards, so you know they will be riding that high for the rest of the year. Currently, the studio seems to be banking a decent amount of its early summer box office on The Fall Guy. Ryan Gosling might be everyone's favorite actor right now due to everything that happened with Barbie, so the timing worked out well for them, and Emily Blunt is always lovely. However, director David Leitch has been a bit hit or miss with his movies. While this one seems tailor-made for him, he's a former stuntman directing a film about stunt performing with a ton of stunts both within the movie and within the in-universe film as well; there is still the chance this could fall apart. Universal is screening the film early next month at CinemaCon, so the first reactions should be released sooner rather than later. However, for now, we do have a new poster, which is, unfortunately, photoshopped to hell. These two people are lovely, and you don't need to do this much to their faces, we promise.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

