Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, lionsgate, now you see me, now you see me 2

A Lionsgate Executive Offers an Update on Now You See Me 3

A higher-up at Lionsgate is offering fans an update on the status of Now You See Me 3 over a decade after the first film's release.

Article Summary Lionsgate confirms Now You See Me 3 is still in active development.

Joe Drake shows optimism, Ruben Fleischer to direct, filming starts in spring.

Nathan Kahane announces a fresh storyline with returning cast and new characters.

The franchise aims to surprise with new twists in the upcoming installment.

It's been over a decade since the release of the film Now You See Me, which garnered more than $350 million during its theatrical run, with a sequel that launched three years later in 2016. And while there was confirmation that a third film would happen one day, there have been little to no updates since that news broke. But as it turns out, the film is still very much in development after all these years.

Lionsgate Suggests Now You See Me 3 is Coming Along Smoothly

When speaking to Comic Book about the recent news that Now You See Me will return with a third installment, Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake admitted that the studio is extremely optimistic about what's to come. The executive notes, "We reimagined Now You See Me with Ruben Fleischer, who is an absolute master at shepherding franchises. If you think he did Venom and Uncharted, couldn't be happier about that. That's going to start in the spring."

In 2020, Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, initially made the announcement with Erin Westerman, President of Motion Picture Production for the studio."Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms, and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters. The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

It's been a long time since anyone had considered that a Now You See Me 3 was actually in the realm of possibilities, so it'll be interesting to see how Lionsgate plans to continue its quirky legacy. Do you think another film has what it takes to impress modern moviegoers, or is this simply a dated trick that's better left in the past?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!