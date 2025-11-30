Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: zootopia 2

Zootopia 2: Idris Elda's Ad-Lib, Ke Huy Quan Pitched Gary's Last Scene

Zootopia 2 co-director Jared Bush revealed that one of Chief Bogo's lines was an ad-lib from Idris Elba, and Ke Huy Quan pitched the idea for Gary's final scene in the film.

Article Summary Idris Elba improvised Chief Bogo's "orange dog" line in Zootopia 2, confirmed by co-director Jared Bush.

Ke Huy Quan pitched Gary's final scene, which made it into the film's finale.

Zootopia 2 is off to a strong box office start, scoring high with audiences and critics alike so far.

Behind-the-scenes contributions from the cast are adding buzz to Disney's latest animated hit.

Animation is one of those mediums where everything takes so long to complete on the backend that it seems like it would be a more restrictive medium for voice actors. It's not like they can completely redo a scene if most of the scene has already been animated. However, there is a little wiggle room, and directors don't bring on this A+ talent for no reason. Idris Elba is one of the returning voices for Zootopia 2, and on X/Twitter, a fan wrote that "my favorite parts of Zootopia 2 was when Chief Bogo referred to Nick as 'orange dog'." Co-director Jared Bush quote retweeted the post and revealed, "Idris Elba ad-libbed "Orange Dog" in the recording booth and the second we heard it, we knew it had to be in the movie. #Zootopia2." Zootopia 2 is ending an absolutely buckwild, insane opening weekend, so it's going to be the topic of conversation for a minute here. So if you haven't seen the movie, don't look beyond this gallery of images, and we'll see you when you see the movie, because this has SPOILERS.

For the entire runtime of Zootopia 2, all Gary wants to do is bring his family home after clearing their name with the rest of the city. At the end of the film, when it's been proven that snakes were not the feared creatures everyone thought they were, and the reptile neighborhood is reopened, Gary's family returns. Gary then asks Jude for 'permission to hug.' It's a cute moment that came directly from Ke Huy Quan, Gary's voice actor himself. Bush shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and Quan months ago and explained, "When Gary's family returns to Zootopia and he repeats his simple question, "permission to hug" – and the best part is I didn't write it, the idea came from my dear friend #kehuyquan AKA Gary himself, and I kept the receipts!❤️🐍"

One of my favorite moments in #Zootopia2 is ***** SPOILER ***** *

*

*

*

*

*

When Gary's family returns to Zootopia and he repeats his simple question, "permission to hug" – and the best part is I didn't write it, the idea came from my dear friend #kehuyquan AKA Gary himself, and… pic.twitter.com/Z3pZjgM2vH — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) November 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Between the massive domestic and international box office, the A CinemaScore from audiences, and the very high reviews from critics, it's safe to say that Disney has another massive animated hit on their hands, and that tease at the end of Zootopia 2 is probably going to come to be.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

The Zootopia 2 voice cast is composed of an astounding pool of talent that also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story), and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl), who appear as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries; Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor's New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department's charming cheetah receptionist.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!