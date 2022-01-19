Blumhouse Film M3GAN Starring Allison Williams Set For 2023

Blumhouse has set an MLK Jr. Day release date next year for monster film M3GAN, starring Allison Williams. Also dated for that date in 2023 are a Warner Bros. film and the Kraven The Hunter film from Sony, but I am guessing that one won't be coming out that day. Directing the film is Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) from a story by James Wan, who will produce through his Atomic Monster label. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse. Ronny Chieng will co-star. The news was first seen on Deadline.

Blumhouse Does Child's Play

The film "follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences." Not to point out the obvious, because this sounds like a fun time, but it also sounds a lot like Child's Play. Now, with Wan involved, and Cooper writing, they have earned my trust ten-fold, but still, impossible not to draw a comparison. It is also nice to see Williams return to horror again, after the success she found already with Blumhouse and Get Out. That performance still gives me chills.

After the success of Scream last holiday weekend, and many other horror films making bank in January, it is not surprising that Blumhouse and Universal jumped at putting this film on that date. Horror can make money any time of year and is one of the only genres that can be a success at the box office. Hopefully, a trailer will sneak out sooner rather than later.