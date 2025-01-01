Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: zootopia 2

Zootopia 2: New Poster Celebrates The Year Of The Snake

A new poster for Zootopia 2 celebrating the Year of the Snake has been released. The film will be released in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Article Summary Disney unveils a new poster for Zootopia 2, celebrating the Year of the Snake with an eye-catching design.

Zootopia 2 is set to hit theaters on November 26, 2025, following the commercial success of Moana 2.

Jared Bush and Byron Howard return to direct, aiming to recreate the magic of the billion-dollar original.

The highly anticipated sequel will see Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde tackling a reptilian mystery in Zootopia.

Happy New Year, everyone! Disney has some big movies coming out in 2025. One of those big movies is Zootopia 2, which is going to be the studio's fall animation release. This year, they walked away with a success story with Moana 2 commercially, even if the critical reviews were a bit off. The first Zootopia is from the times of the billion-dollar box office, so you have to wonder if Disney is keeping reasonable expectations for this new movie coming out later this year. We don't know much about it, but Jared Bush, the Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation, posted a tweet thanking everyone for Moana 2 and passing the baton to Zootopia 2 with a new poster celebrating the Year of the Snake.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

