Zootopia 2: Teaser Trailer Released And It Doesn't Tease Much

The first teaser trailer for Zootopia 2 is here. It doesn't tell us much about the plot, but it does show off some in-universe music.

Article Summary Disney releases the first teaser trailer for Zootopia 2, keeping most plot details tightly under wraps.

The trailer spotlights new in-universe music by a fictional techno group, LEMEEENS, from Zootopia's world.

Director Jared Bush promises a bigger, wilder adventure exploring new parts of the Zootopia metropolis.

Fans can expect Judy and Nick to encounter fresh characters and mysteries in this highly anticipated sequel.

The first teaser trailer for Zootopia 2 has dropped, and if you were planning on learning anything about the plot, you're out of luck. It's fine if a studio wants to keep a story more or less under wraps, but this feels like something we would see at D23 and never released to the public. A way to show all of us the animation, and nothing more, and that is what this teaser trailer is. We got some scenes set to music where it's unclear if any of them are actually in the film or not, plus a new image as well. We did get another new image and a new summary, which does tell us something about the plot, so that's something.

In a press release sent with the trailer, Disney Animation chief creative officer and director Jared Bush, who also wrote the script, said a larger world is in store for fans. "We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we've never visited before," said Bush. "Whether it's the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes, or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves, and a brand-new snake in town."

And that song in the trailer isn't any song, it's another in-universe song as director Byron Howard explained, "The trailer features the original song 'ZUTU' by Zootopia's finest lemming techno group, LEMEEENS. Fresh from touring with superstar Gazelle as her opening act, members Hans-Peter, Gūnther, Spielt and their DJ, Spaß, created the song to mark the occasion and welcome the world back to the City of Zootopia!"

Zootopia 2 is still quite a ways away, so we'll probably learn more about it in the late summer to early fall.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the Zootopia 2, which opens only in theaters Nov. 26, Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De'Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

From the Oscar®-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), "Zootopia 2" also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

