Random House Worlds Reveals The Official Wednesday Cookbook

Wanna cook up some grub based on the Netflix TV show Wednesday? Random House Worldshas a new cookbook coming out this July

Article Summary The Official Wednesday Cookbook brings 60 spooky recipes inspired by Netflix's Wednesday series.

Created by Mari Mancusi and Jarrett Melendez, it channels an Addams Family vibe throughout.

Dishes range from Wednesday's pitch-black waffles to Uncle Fester's Famous Brain Roast.

Includes vegetarian, pescatarian, and allergy-friendly options plus party tips for Nevermore fans.

Random House Worlds has revealed their next pop culture-themed cookbook coming out, as The Official Wednesday Cookbook will arrive this July. Put together by Mari Mancusi and Jarrett Melendez, the two have cultivated a number of recipes that all have a bit of an Addams Family vibe to them, giving off creepy, spooky, and a lot of purple. But this is no Halloween oriented cookbook, as they have gone the extra mile to make recipes that feel like they would have been created in this specific universe, or at the very least, for fans of the show. We have more details here as the book arrives digital and physically on July 22, 2025.

The Official Wednesday Cookbook

Not just recipes inspired by Wednesday, but a guide to partying just like Wednesday would. It's deliciously macabre and perfect for fans of the series. Re-create macabre meals from Nevermore Academy in the comfort of your own oh-so-normal kitchen with sixty recipes inspired by the hit series Wednesday. You are cordially invited to enter the wrought-iron gates of the Nevermore Academy to discover its darkest culinary delights. These sixty remarkable recipes from our illustrious and historic community offer something for everyone, whether you crave meat like a werewolf or grapple with special culinary requirements (like an allergy to food with any color in it). Vegetarian and pescatarian offerings abound, as well as substitutes for dishes that use gluten, dairy, or ritualistic murder, with torturously tasty photographs for all the recipes. We dare you to try: Wednesday's Woeful Waffles (which are pitch black, of course)

Enid's rainbow-sprinkled . . . well, everything

Morticia's Magnetic Migas

Gomez's Black Heart Chicken Breast

Edgar Allen Poe'tatoes

Uncle Fester's Famous Brain Roast This tome also shares expert tips on how to entertain Nevermore Academy-style, so you can throw your own Rave'N Ball, Freaksgiving Feast, or Secret Society Social.

