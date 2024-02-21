Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Betty Crocker, general mills, Nabisco, Oreo

Make Your Own Oreo Cakes With This Betty Crocker Crossover

Wanna make your own Oreo cake but don't want to make your own recipe? Betty Crocker has a couple new items for wouldbe bakers.

Article Summary Betty Crocker introduces a line of Oreo-themed baking mixes.

Enjoy flavors like Lava Cake, Brownie Mix, and Chocolate Cake.

Special Oreo Creme Frosting adds the classic cookie's touch.

Find these new baking delights at your local grocery store.

Nabisco and General Mills have come together for a new crossover of sorts, as Betty Crocker has unveiled a new line of Oreo-themed baked goods. The company has made four different cake recipes, all of which are instantly mouth-watering as you're getting choices like the Lava Cake, Brownie Mix, and even Chocolate Cake. On top of that, they have made a special Creme Frosting, flavored like the creme you would find in the middle of the famous cookie. We have more details from the company about the all four of the items, as well as the frosting, as you can get these at your local grocer right now.

Betty Crocker OREO Baking Mixes

Betty Crocker is using her baking expertise to bring one of the most iconic flavors to life in four new baking mixes filled with real OREO cookie pieces. Enjoy the delicious taste of OREO you know and love now in these delicious dessert mixes the whole family can enjoy. Everyone loves a tasty treat, but wait until they try the only Betty Crocker products with OREO cookie pieces in the mix. Betty Crocker OREO Baking Mixes are available in four new flavors:

Betty Crocker OREO Chocolate Cake Mix

Betty Crocker OREO White Cake Mix

Betty Crocker OREO Lava Cake Mix

Betty Crocker OREO Brownie Mix

Betty Crocker OREO Creme Flavored Whipped Frosting

Celebrate the sweetest duo to hit the baking aisle by topping off your Betty Crocker OREO baked goods with this creamy whipped frosting. Take a bite and enjoy everything you've always loved about OREO cookies, including the rich and creamy filling with a Betty Crocker twist! Great for office treats or anytime snacks, Betty Crocker OREO baking mixes and whipped frosting make your OREO dreams come true.

