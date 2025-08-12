Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: chex mix, general mills

Chex Mix Has Launched Two New Spicy Flavors

Chex Mix fans have a couple of new flavor options this month, as General Mills released Hot & Spicy and Spicy Dill flavors

Article Summary Chex Mix introduces two new flavors: Hot & Spicy and Spicy Dill, expanding their bold snack lineup.

Spicy Dill Chex Mix features tangy dill pickle flavor paired with a fiery, zesty crunch in every bite.

Hot & Spicy Chex Mix blends heat-packed Chex pieces with cayenne pepper for intense snacking.

Available on shelves now, these new flavors offer unique shapes, textures, and incredible taste variety.

General Mills decided to put out some new flavors of Chex Mix that will get your geeky tastebuds going, as you can now get two new offerings for snacking. Adding to their list of flavors, you now have Spicy Dill and Hot & Spicy options to choose from, both of which offer a different savory taste depending on what you're going for. They join the upgraded flavors you can find on shelves now, which includes a bolde rtakje on the traditional flavor, as well as Cheddar, and Bold Garlic & Herb. We have more info about them here as they are on shelves now.

Chex Mix – Spicy Dill

Take flavor to the max with Chex Mix Spicy Dill Snack Mix! Each serving delivers a tangy, mouthwatering pairing of spicy dill pickle flavored Chex with hot and spicy pieces. Enjoy the ultimate snacking experience with an exciting mix of crispy Corn Chex, Spicy Dill Chex, rye chips, round and square pretzels, and those oh-so-satisfying squiggle breadsticks. This snack mix brings endless shape, texture, and flavor combinations that keep you reaching for more. Pour Spicy Dill Chex Mix into a bowl for movie or gaming night, or to cure the munchies during a get-together. Keep it on hand whenever kids and teens are looking for a crunchy snack. Grab this bag for a tasty and convenient road trip snack to share with everyone. It takes a mix to make a spicy medley, so dig in and savor the fiery kick.

Hot & Spicy

It's the kick of heat you've been craving! Each serving of Chex Mix Hot and Spicy Snack Mix gets things sizzling with flavor blasted Chex pieces and the zesty taste of cayenne pepper. Heat lovers can enjoy the ultimate snacking experience with a mix of crispy Corn Chex, Hot and Spicy Chex, rye chips, round and square pretzels, and those oh-so-satisfying squiggle breadsticks. This snack mix brings endless shape, texture, and flavor combinations that keep you reaching for more.

