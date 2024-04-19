Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC Solicits, June 2024

DC Comics' July 2024 Full Solicits – Batman #150 Reveals Bruce Wayne?

Bleeding Cool has the full DC Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations, including Batman #150 with quite the revelation on the cards.

Article Summary DC Comics July 2024 solicits revealed, including Batman #150 with identity leaks.

Absolute Power launches alongside the much-awaited finale of The Penguin series.

Batman and Robin and Howard make a return in the Summer Breakdown special issue.

DC's comic lineup promises new titles and facsimile editions of classics in July.

It may be a while before others get to this one. But Bleeding Cool has the full DC Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations, including Batman #150 with a certain two-bit crook ready to reveal Batman's identity to the world, the launch of Absolute Power, the end of Penguin and much more…







Here's the list of all the titles:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Absolute Power #1

Batman #150

Batman And Robin And Howard: Summer Breakdown #1

Birds of Prey #11

Blue Beetle #11

Kneel Before Zod #7

My Adventures with Superman #2

Poison Ivy #24

Shazam! #13

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #7

The Boy Wonder NT

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #1

Action Comics #1062

Batman and Robin #114

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight—The Kryptonian Age #2

From the DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives!.

Green Lantern #130 Looney Tunes #279

Outsiders #9

Primers: Clashing Colors #1

Sinister Sons #6

Tales of the Teen Titans #44 Facsimile Edition

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #29

Catwoman #67

Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Facsimile Edition

Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1

Green Lantern: War Journal #11

John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #7

Nightwing #116

Superman #16

Titans #13

Wonder Woman #11

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Absolute Power: Origins #1

Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #2

Batman: Dark Age #4

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #15

Detective Comics #1087

Green Arrow #14

Harley Quinn #42

Power Girl #11

The Flash #11

The Nice House by the Sea #1

The Penguin #12

Zatanna: Bring Down The House #2

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #3

Justice League of America #1 Facsimile Edition

Red Hood: The Hill #6 0

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

MAD Magazine #39

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Nightwing Vol. 4: The Leap

Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 2: Strange Visitor

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 1 (2024 Edition)

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Batman Vol. 2: The Bat-Man of Gotham

Birds of Prey Vol. 1: Megadeath

Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 1 (2024 Edition)

Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Book One (2024 Edition)

Justice League: The World's Greatest Superheroes by Alex Bo: & Paul Dini (2024 Edition)

The Swamp Thing by Rick Veitch Book One: Wild Things

Titans: Beast World

Titans: Beast World Tour

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Batman Vol. 1: I Am Gotham (2024 Edition)

Death: At Death's Door (2024 Edition)

Power Girl Val. I: Electric Dreams

WildC.A.T.s: The Complete Series

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Amazons Attack

Batman: City of Madness

DCeased: War of the Undead Gods

Elseworlds: Superman Vol. I (2024 Edition)

Flashpoint (2024 Edition) Joker: Killer Smile

Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Four

Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 1

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Deluxe Edition

Batman '66 Omnibus (2024 Edition)

Batman Vol. 3: The Joker Year One

Batman/Dylan Dog

Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 4: Return to Kingdom Come

Brave & Bold Vol. I: Lords of Luck (2024 Edition)

Superman: Action Comics Vol. 2: To Hell and Back

The Joker by James Tynion IV Compendium

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman Available

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Batman by Grant Morrison Book One

Batman Incorporated: The Complete Series

Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 2 (2024 Edition)

Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Book Two (2024 Edition)

Green Lantern Corps by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason Omnibus Vol.?

Jay Garrick: The Flash

Joker: The World

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Batman: The Arkham Saga Omnibus (2024 Edition)

Wei: The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Tuesday, October 1, 2024

This Land Is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story

