DC Comics' July 2024 Full Solicits – Batman #150 Reveals Bruce Wayne?
Bleeding Cool has the full DC Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations, including Batman #150 with quite the revelation on the cards.
Article Summary
- DC Comics July 2024 solicits revealed, including Batman #150 with identity leaks.
- Absolute Power launches alongside the much-awaited finale of The Penguin series.
- Batman and Robin and Howard make a return in the Summer Breakdown special issue.
- DC's comic lineup promises new titles and facsimile editions of classics in July.
It may be a while before others get to this one. But Bleeding Cool has the full DC Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations, including Batman #150 with a certain two-bit crook ready to reveal Batman's identity to the world, the launch of Absolute Power, the end of Penguin and much more…
Here's the list of all the titles:
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
- Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
- Absolute Power #1
- Batman #150
- Batman And Robin And Howard: Summer Breakdown #1
- Birds of Prey #11
- Blue Beetle #11
- Kneel Before Zod #7
- My Adventures with Superman #2
- Poison Ivy #24
- Shazam! #13
- The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #7
- The Boy Wonder NT
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
- Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #1
- Action Comics #1062
- Batman and Robin #114
- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight—The Kryptonian Age #2
- From the DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives!.
- Green Lantern #130 Looney Tunes #279
- Outsiders #9
- Primers: Clashing Colors #1
- Sinister Sons #6
- Tales of the Teen Titans #44 Facsimile Edition
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #29
- Catwoman #67
- Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Facsimile Edition
- Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1
- Green Lantern: War Journal #11
- John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #7
- Nightwing #116
- Superman #16
- Titans #13
- Wonder Woman #11
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
- Absolute Power: Origins #1
- Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #2
- Batman: Dark Age #4
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold #15
- Detective Comics #1087
- Green Arrow #14
- Harley Quinn #42
- Power Girl #11
- The Flash #11
- The Nice House by the Sea #1
- The Penguin #12
- Zatanna: Bring Down The House #2
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
- Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #3
- Justice League of America #1 Facsimile Edition
- Red Hood: The Hill #6 0
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
MAD Magazine #39
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
- Nightwing Vol. 4: The Leap
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 2: Strange Visitor
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
- Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 1 (2024 Edition)
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Batman Vol. 2: The Bat-Man of Gotham
- Birds of Prey Vol. 1: Megadeath
- Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 1 (2024 Edition)
- Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Book One (2024 Edition)
- Justice League: The World's Greatest Superheroes by Alex Bo: & Paul Dini (2024 Edition)
- The Swamp Thing by Rick Veitch Book One: Wild Things
- Titans: Beast World
- Titans: Beast World Tour
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
- Batman Vol. 1: I Am Gotham (2024 Edition)
- Death: At Death's Door (2024 Edition)
- Power Girl Val. I: Electric Dreams
- WildC.A.T.s: The Complete Series
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
- Amazons Attack
- Batman: City of Madness
- DCeased: War of the Undead Gods
- Elseworlds: Superman Vol. I (2024 Edition)
- Flashpoint (2024 Edition) Joker: Killer Smile
- Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Four
- Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 1
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Deluxe Edition
- Batman '66 Omnibus (2024 Edition)
- Batman Vol. 3: The Joker Year One
- Batman/Dylan Dog
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 4: Return to Kingdom Come
- Brave & Bold Vol. I: Lords of Luck (2024 Edition)
- Superman: Action Comics Vol. 2: To Hell and Back
- The Joker by James Tynion IV Compendium
- Wesley Dodds: The Sandman Available
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
- Batman by Grant Morrison Book One
- Batman Incorporated: The Complete Series
- Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 2 (2024 Edition)
- Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Book Two (2024 Edition)
- Green Lantern Corps by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason Omnibus Vol.?
- Jay Garrick: The Flash
- Joker: The World
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
- Batman: The Arkham Saga Omnibus (2024 Edition)
- Wei: The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
- This Land Is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story