DC Comics' July 2024 Full Solicits – Batman #150 Reveals Bruce Wayne?

Bleeding Cool has the full DC Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations, including Batman #150 with quite the revelation on the cards.

Article Summary

  • DC Comics July 2024 solicits revealed, including Batman #150 with identity leaks.
  • Absolute Power launches alongside the much-awaited finale of The Penguin series.
  • Batman and Robin and Howard make a return in the Summer Breakdown special issue.
  • DC's comic lineup promises new titles and facsimile editions of classics in July.

It may be a while before others get to this one. But Bleeding Cool has the full DC Comics July 2024 solicits and solicitations, including Batman #150 with a certain two-bit crook ready to reveal Batman's identity to the world, the launch of Absolute Power, the end of Penguin and much more…

Bleeding Cool Presents: DC Comics July 2024 Full Solicits
Here's the list of all the titles:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

  • Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

  • Absolute Power #1
  • Batman #150
  • Batman And Robin And Howard: Summer Breakdown #1
  • Birds of Prey #11
  • Blue Beetle #11
  • Kneel Before Zod #7
  • My Adventures with Superman #2
  • Poison Ivy #24
  • Shazam! #13
  • The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #7
  • The Boy Wonder NT

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

  • Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #1
  • Action Comics #1062
  • Batman and Robin #114
  • Batman: Gotham by Gaslight—The Kryptonian Age #2
  • From the DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives!.
  • Green Lantern #130 Looney Tunes #279
  • Outsiders #9
  • Primers: Clashing Colors #1
  • Sinister Sons #6
  • Tales of the Teen Titans #44 Facsimile Edition

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

  • Batman/Superman: World's Finest #29
  • Catwoman #67
  • Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Facsimile Edition
  • Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1
  • Green Lantern: War Journal #11
  • John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #7
  • Nightwing #116
  • Superman #16
  • Titans #13
  • Wonder Woman #11

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

  • Absolute Power: Origins #1
  • Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #2
  • Batman: Dark Age #4
  • Batman: The Brave and the Bold #15
  • Detective Comics #1087
  • Green Arrow #14
  • Harley Quinn #42
  • Power Girl #11
  • The Flash #11
  • The Nice House by the Sea #1
  • The Penguin #12
  • Zatanna: Bring Down The House #2

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

  • Absolute Power: Task Forces VII #3
  • Justice League of America #1 Facsimile Edition
  • Red Hood: The Hill #6 0

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

MAD Magazine #39

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

  • Nightwing Vol. 4: The Leap
  • Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 2: Strange Visitor

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

  • Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 1 (2024 Edition)

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

  • Batman Vol. 2: The Bat-Man of Gotham
  • Birds of Prey Vol. 1: Megadeath
  • Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 1 (2024 Edition)
  • Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Book One (2024 Edition)
  • Justice League: The World's Greatest Superheroes by Alex Bo: & Paul Dini (2024 Edition)
  • The Swamp Thing by Rick Veitch Book One: Wild Things
  • Titans: Beast World
  • Titans: Beast World Tour

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

  • Batman Vol. 1: I Am Gotham (2024 Edition)
  • Death: At Death's Door (2024 Edition)
  • Power Girl Val. I: Electric Dreams
  • WildC.A.T.s: The Complete Series

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

  • Amazons Attack
  • Batman: City of Madness
  • DCeased: War of the Undead Gods
  • Elseworlds: Superman Vol. I (2024 Edition)
  • Flashpoint (2024 Edition) Joker: Killer Smile
  • Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Four
  • Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 1

 Tuesday, September 10, 2024

  • All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Deluxe Edition
  • Batman '66 Omnibus (2024 Edition)
  • Batman Vol. 3: The Joker Year One
  • Batman/Dylan Dog
  • Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 4: Return to Kingdom Come
  • Brave & Bold Vol. I: Lords of Luck (2024 Edition)
  • Superman: Action Comics Vol. 2: To Hell and Back
  • The Joker by James Tynion IV Compendium
  • Wesley Dodds: The Sandman Available

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

  • Batman by Grant Morrison Book One
  • Batman Incorporated: The Complete Series
  • Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 2 (2024 Edition)
  • Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Book Two (2024 Edition)
  • Green Lantern Corps by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason Omnibus Vol.?
  • Jay Garrick: The Flash
  • Joker: The World

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

  • Batman: The Arkham Saga Omnibus (2024 Edition)
  • Wei: The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

 Tuesday, October 1, 2024

  • This Land Is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story

