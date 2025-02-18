Posted in: DC Comics, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: kinder joy

Kinder Joy Reveals Limited Edition DC Funko Pop! Eggs & Chocolate

As part of DC Comics' 90th Anniversary, they've partnered with Funko and Kinder Joy for some limited edition chocolate surprises

Article Summary Kinder Joy teams up with DC and Funko for themed treats and collectibles.

Discover 16 unique DC Funko Pop! toys in each Kinder Joy egg.

Limited-edition DC Kinder Chocolate bars with collectible trading cards.

Celebrate DC's 90th Anniversary with iconic heroes and villains.

Kinder Joy has released a pair of limited edition items as they've teamed up with Funk and DC Comics for some special items. First off, they will have some special DC Funko Pop! Eggs that, as you might suspect from the image here, come with the standard chocolatey treat and a prize featuring a tiny Funko character from the DC Comics cast of heroes and villains. The other is simply Kinder Chocolate bars, but they come with tiny trading cards that feature the same characters. We have more details below, as there are 16 toys and eight cards, all of which have been made to celebrate DC's 90th Anniversary.

Kinder Joy Limited Edition DC Funko POP! Eggs

The delicious treat of a Kinder Joy, plus a Funko toy, helps parents create everyday surprises for their children. Through the collaboration, Kinder Joy is releasing a special lineup of 16 new Funko toys – ranging from DC Super Heroes to DC Super-Villains, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn. The DC Funko POP! collection is paired with the iconic Kinder Joy treat featuring delicious layers of cocoa and sweet cream topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream.

Limited Edition DC Kinder Chocolate

Kinder Chocolate provides families with a fun way to enjoy moments of togetherness with their exclusive DC Funko POP! product. DC fans and chocolate lovers alike can purchase a Kinder Chocolate Single or Share-Size bar made with an outer layer of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling and wrapped in limited-edition DC Funko POP! packaging. Each Kinder Chocolate package features one of eight unique trading cards, including Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Supergirl.

"Creating special moments for families is at the core of our brand ethos, which is why we're thrilled to bring parents an exciting new way to surprise their children," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "DC is a global giant, and our Kinder Joy Limited Edition DC Funko POP! Eggs let fans connect with some of their favorite characters in a fun and exciting way."

