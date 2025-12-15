Posted in: Blizzard, Books, Diablo IV, Pop Culture | Tagged: Diablo, Random House Worlds, The Lost Horadrim

Diablo IV To Receive New Prequel Novel "The Lost Horadrim"

The book Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred is getting a prequel novel, as The Lost Horadrim is set to be published in April 2026.

The story follows Lorath, Donan, and Tyrael as they seek justice and strengthen the Horadric order.

The trio journeys to the Skovos Isles to uncover the fate of a long-lost Horadrim expedition.

Alliances with the Amazonian Askari and battles against the Drowned add peril and intrigue to the adventure.

Random House Worlds confirmed they have a new novel on the way next Spring for Diablo IV, as they will hammer out a prequel to the book Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred. The new book is called The Lost Horadrim, written by Matthew J. Kirby, which will chronicles the Horadrim's journey to the Skovos Isles in an attempt to seek justice and discover the fate of an expedition thought long-lost to time. We have more info about the story below as the book will arrive on April 21, 2026.

The Lost Horadrim (Diablo IV)

In a world culled by Malthael's Reaping, the Horadric order—humanity's only hope—struggles to gain a foothold. Within the dimming lands of Sanctuary, evils rise from all corners, and though the Horadrim are used to facing down the darkest spawn of the Burning Hells, they are far less prepared for the depravity arising within their fellow men. But as Lorath, Donan, and Tyrael seek justice and a path forward, the Horadrim's numbers have dwindled, leaving humanity vulnerable.

Hoping to strengthen the order, Tyrael and the two mages set sail to Skovos, where Sho-Ren and four other Horadrim were sent years ago to establish diplomatic relations with the Askari… and were never heard from again. Though the risk is great, the chance of reclaiming kin—as well as the Horadric vault hidden deep within the heart of the isles—remains too great an opportunity to pass up.

At first glance, Skovos appears to have escaped the devastation so many others faced in the wake of the Reaping. But as the Horadrim attempt to ally with the Askari and their rulers, it becomes clear that all is not right on their shores. To gain the trust of the Amazon warriors, Lorath seeks the aid of their captain, Adreona. The Askari leader does not trust the mysterious mainlander, though—not while her soldiers are under constant threat of the Drowned and can ill afford distractions. To save both their peoples, Lorath and Adreona must learn to battle together against not only the perils before them… but also those lurking just beneath the surface.

