Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: HOZO, NeoSander

HOZO Launches Palm-Sized Detail-Focused NeoSander

HOZO has launched the new NeoSander tool, a palm-sized sander that can be used to refine minifigs as well as 3D printed items

Article Summary HOZO NeoSander is a palm-sized precision sander built for miniatures, minifigs, 3D prints, woodworking, and kits.

Its 13,000 RPM linear motor and 0.6-1.8 mm micro-stroke deliver cleaner control than traditional rotary tools.

Stepless speed control, low vibration, and quick-swap sanding heads help HOZO NeoSander tackle tight, detailed spaces.

HOZO NeoSander also adds mini reciprocating saw functions, with curved and jigsaw blades, starting at $69.

HOZO has launched a brand-new sander tool for those who like working with miniatures and 3D printed art, as they have released the NeoSander. This is basically the most multi-tool sander you can find at the size that it is, giving you an array of options to work with minifigs to refine them and make them look slightly better, or alter them if you so desire. As well as anything you decide to 3D print, so you can make them look a lot better than when they come out of the printer. We have more details below as it's currently going for $69, not including the additional collections of tools you can get as add-ons.

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Designed for detail-oriented work spanning 3D printed models, woodworking, miniature builds, car modding, Gundam kits, jewellery work, and hands-on creativity, the NeoSander combines a 13,000 RPM linear motor, 0.6-1.8 mm micro-stroke precision, stepless speed control, quick-swap sanding heads, mini-saw functionality, and a compact, low-vibration form factor. As the only palm-sized detail sander to achieve a true 13,000 RPM linear motor, NeoSander introduces a breakthrough for creators working in tight, intricate spaces. Traditional rotary tools often spin, slip, gouge surfaces, scatter dust, and struggle in corners.

NeoSander replaces the traditional sanding approach with a controlled back-and-forth linear motion that reaches confined areas, maintaining a clean and predictable finish. Its direct-drive mechanism sends power straight to the sanding head, bypassing gears and rods found in conventional reciprocating sanders, resulting in faster strokes, improved energy efficiency, and heightened responsiveness. With 13,000 RPM performance and a 0.6-1.8 mm stroke, it delivers consistent micro sanding across curves, edges, and delicate surfaces.

The tool supports a full ecosystem of interchangeable sanding heads designed for precision work. The system includes eight head shapes tailored for contours and narrow gaps, including pointed, arc, flat, half-cylinder, acute angle, and right-angle profiles. Each head pairs with matching grit options, allowing makers to maintain workflow efficiency without repetitive setup. Foam-layer abrasives adapt seamlessly to irregular or curved surfaces, ensuring smooth and even sanding results.

NeoSander extends beyond sanding with integrated mini reciprocating saw functionality. It includes both curved and jigsaw blades, each designed with a patented anti-binding system that uses wave-shaped, double-tooth geometry to reduce jamming and enable faster, smoother cutting. This dual capability positions NeoSander as a versatile two-in-one solution for detailed creative projects.

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