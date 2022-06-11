Skullcandy Inequality Crusher Evo True Headphones [Review]

Skullcandy and To Write Love On Her Arms collaborated on the Inequality Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones for Pride month, June 2022. I was able to review the headphones using multiple formats from film, to a variety of albums listened to, and even podcasts. I'm basing my review on a qualifications anyone would care about with quality headphones, but I'll be including the take on LGBTQIA+ imagery as well and how that's been addressed.

What I admired and loved about the Skullcandy Inequality Crusher headphones was the first look it gives you when seeing the packaging. The use of the more inclusive flag colors and the easy opening & closing was impressive. It wasn't too incredibly busy or trying too hard from the start. It was giving simplicity and quality in one go. I found the diagram inside useful and simple to follow to understand the few buttons on the headphones themselves ranging from bass levels to Bluetooth connection. The additional Spanish version of the same diagram was simple but important, as well as necessary, inclusion. I would have loved a little bit of information about the work being done for LGBTQIA+ mental health with the donated profits and with To Write Love on Her Arms to be included in the packaging whether a pamphlet or part of the inside listing ways to help.

The Skullcandy x To Write Love on Her Arms Inequality Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones are perfect for picking up and amplifying smaller and more discrete sounds from the low deep tones in a song like Slipknot's "Custer" to the eerie music and cracking sound of bones in a horror film. The blocking out of outside noises is decent, it does a good job on a majority of them but not anything incredibly loud can obviously not disappear a hundred percent. The foundational level of bass is already really nice, what felt a tad off was how the switch worked for increasing those levels because it felt like it didn't stagger in a cautious way and instead went to intense levels with a slight slide of the switch.

Skullcandy definitely made a truly fun pair of headphones that do a very good job with their fit and comfort. The top adds a great level of cushion and same can be said for the way the ears feel and how they're protected. The controls are easy to feel around for and the texture of the headphones are sleek and superb. I truly liked the way the colors were incorporated, it didn't do a neon version of the pride flag as if screaming, "HEY THERE GAYS!", in some sort of condescending corporate method that tends to come from a lot of corporations during June. The gradient used with the accent of the flag stitched into the top makes it feel complete and indicative of the theme without being too much.

Overall, these Skullcandy headphones connect fairly easy to Bluetooth from laptops to phones (likely most anything in-between) and charging time is incredibly quick compared to most electronics and wireless items I've had in the past. A case for protection comes with the headphones, as well as pouches inside for your charging and connection cords. I personally adore the case and how easy the headphones can be placed in there on-the-go and carried. I'll for sure be using these while traveling for that reason and how nice blocking out airplane and airport noises will be with them.

RATING: 8.5/10

Skullcandy x To Write Love On Her Arms Inequality Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones – $209.99 MSRP

40 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

Crusher Adjustable Sensory Bass and Personal Sound via Skullcandy App

Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls

Built-in Tile Finding Technology

Flat-Folding and Collapsible