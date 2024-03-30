Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Boston Beer Company

Boston Beer Company Reveals Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka

Boston Beer Company revealed a new beverage that looks to be a possible Summer sensation with the Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka.

Boston Beer Company has a brand new item hitting the shelves that looks like it could be a Summer hit, as they showed off the new Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka. The team has made this one to be a low-calorie, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage, made with real brewed iced tea, real vodka, and real lemon juice. They basically aimed to have as little artificial additions to this as possible. You can pick them up now in classic Iced Tea flavor, as well as Lemonade + Iced Tea, Peach, and Raspberry, and get all of them together in an eight-pack variety pack. You can read more about the new beverage below.

Sun Cruiser is refreshing and easy to drink with 4.5% ABV, just 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per 12oz. serving. Even better, Sun Cruiser has no bubbles, which makes it the perfect drink for sipping all day long. Available in Classic Iced Tea, Lemonade + Iced Tea, Raspberry, and Peach, Sun Cruiser's got a flavor for the whole crew. Perfect for outdoor hanging with friends, Sun Cruiser is rolling out now across 17 markets, with national distribution coming later this year. Available in four-packs in Classic Iced Tea and Lemonade + Iced Tea, plus an eight-pack Variety Pack with each flavor, Sun Cruiser is hitting shelves now across New England, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia (including Washington, D.C.), Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Atlanta and Southern California.

"The hard iced tea and ready-to-drink space is on fire – seeing continued double-digit growth this year – so we're excited to introduce Sun Cruiser to those looking for smooth, easy refreshment that'll let the good times cruise," said senior brand director, Erica Taylor. "And there's no better way to celebrate our rollout than by popping up in the sky for the sun's biggest moment this year: the solar eclipse. A chance to "cruise the sun," we'll bring new fans to new heights for a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

