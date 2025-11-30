Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged:

Kinder Partners With Elf On The Shelf For The Holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Kinder Chocolate has partnered with Elf On The Shelf for a special holiday prmotion on their items

Special packs include collectible cards and unlock interactive stories in the Applaydu app.

Families can co-create personalized Elf On The Shelf adventures with new 360° storytelling.

Kinder partners with creators to inspire magical holiday moments and sweet connections.

Kinder Chocolate have announced a new partnership with a holiday figure, as you'll start seeing Elf On The Shelf appear on their packaging. For a limited time, you'll see special packages that will come with a special interactive storytelling experience, specifically on the Kinder Chocolate bar, which you'll be able to check out as a small bonus through the Applaydu app. We have mroe details and a quote from the team below about this holiday promo.

Kinder x Elf On The Shelf

As part of the holiday season partnership, customers can buy limited-edition Kinder Chocolate bar x The Elf on the Shelf packs featuring the beloved Scout Elf in single, share and mini sizes, available at all major retailers nationwide. Each pack includes one of eight collectible cards with a special QR code that unlocks Let's Story! – a unique, co-created digital storytelling experience within Ferrero's free Applaydu app that lets parents and kids build personalized The Elf on the Shelf adventures together. Within the Applaydu app, families can discover eight exclusive The Elf on the Shelf stories in the new "Let's Story!" feature, with immersive 360° storytelling that lets parents and kids co-create adventures together, extending the beloved tradition from The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse.

To celebrate the campaign across channels, Kinder Chocolate will also collaborate with creators to encourage families to share their own moments of connection and imagination. Through engaging content, they will highlight how Kinder Chocolate and The Elf on the Shelf make the holidays simply wonderful – one story and one sweet treat at a time.

"For 20 years, The Elf on the Shelf has been part of cherished family holiday traditions that celebrate wonder and togetherness," said Christa Pitts, co-CEO and co-Founder at The Lumistella Company. "Partnering with Kinder Chocolate allows us to extend that magic in a new way — through storytelling, creativity, and the joy that comes from simple, shared moments."

