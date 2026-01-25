Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: choose your own adventure, Your Code Name Is Jonah

Choose Your Own Adventure Brings Back "Your Code Name Is Jonah"

Choose Your Own Adventure has brought back another classic novel after 25 years, as Your Code Name Is Jonah is back in print

Take on the role of an American spy in a Cold War quest filled with danger and over 27 possible endings

Race to save marine biologist Claude Dumont and uncover the secrets of mysterious whale songs

Edward Packard, creator of The Cave of Time, pens this iconic interactive adventure

The Choose Your Own Adventure series has brought back another classic book to print, as Your Code Name Is Jonah is back after being out of print for 25 years. Written by Edward Packard, the book was originally published in 1981 and has you taking on the role of an American spy with the code name Jonah during the Cold War. What follows is an insane adventure with over three dozen possible endings for you to explore that will lead you on so many insane journeys depending on what you decide to do as the reader. We have more details about it here as the book is available right now.

Choose Your Own Adventure – Your Code Name Is Jonah

Finally back in print after a 25-year wait! Save the world–and the whales!–in this iconic interactive book where YOU decide what happens next. Packed with 27 possible endings! The Cold War is at its worst, and YOU are an American spy trying not to blow your cover! Marine biologist Claude Dumont has discovered a brand new kind of whale song with the potential to unlock deep-sea secrets, but before he could share his findings, he was kidnapped by KGB agents! Will you be able to track down Dumont and discover the truth of what's happening with the humpback whales? Or will you stumble into a sticky situation when the KGB catches up with you?

About The Author: Edward Packard

Edward Packard was born in 1931 in Huntington, New York, and worked as a lawyer before becoming a full-time writer. He wrote the first book in Bantam's classic Choose Your Own Adventure series, The Cave of Time, and wrote many other titles in the series. His book Imagining the Universe (1994) received a Scientific American book award. His recent writings are available at edwardpackard.com.

