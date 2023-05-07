Burger King Is Launches New Spider-Man Themed Whopper If you'd like to eat a Whopper with a red bun, good news! Burger King will have a new promotion with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Burger King is going to be holding a special promotion with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with a new Spider-Man-themed Whopper. The fast food chain is no stranger to doing weird crossover events with their food, as they once did a black bun for Halloween, as well as an orange bun for a spicy version, and then another that had a red bun with hot sauce baked into it. But this is going to a different level, as you can see from the image below, as the team will be making a Spider-Man red suit colored Whopper to promote the new animated film.

The news broke on social media over the weekend as people showed off not just the new burger but the new look they're going to be putting on select locations. (If you can find a location, that is, as the company literally closed 400 locations just a couple of days ago.) But it appears they will be decorating the facade with a special blue and red look, reflecting the theme of the film, with a lot of spider logos everywhere. As far as the burger goes, there isn't much change to it. There's a sprinkle of salt and pepper on the burger; the cheese is Swiss for this one, and the bun color change. But beyond that, it's the same Whopper you can order from any location in a special Spider-Man logo wrapper.

Burger King is going Across the Spider-Verse with a new Spiderman Whopper! This is going to feature a red Spidey bun along with Swiss cheese. Rumor has it that there will be other special menu items as well – check out the second picture of the @burgerking in Astoria! pic.twitter.com/lHuQj5A9C9 — Snackolator (@snackolator) May 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We're a little surprised that, given the promotion they're going for, there wasn't a kid's meal toy option presented. In fact, had we not looked it up ourselves on their website, you'd never know a kid's meal existed anymore. That seems like a missed opportunity unless they're working on something and just haven't announced it yet. In any case, the film will open on June 2nd with the food arriving shortly.