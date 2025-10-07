Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, Smarter Water

Liquid Death Launches Certified Smarter Water Campaign

Do you want to get smarter by drinking water? Liquid Death's latest campaign jumps on a memory meme to present "Smarter Water"

Article Summary Liquid Death launches "Smarter Water," inspired by viral water memory memes and TikTok trends.

Teaming with Amazon, Liquid Death claims their water is infused with knowledge from spoken textbooks.

Each case gets a Certified Smarter Water sticker, promising to deliver wisdom with every sip.

Fans can use Alexa at home to "program" their Liquid Death water with new topics or textbook excerpts.

Liquid Death has launched a new promotion for people who are totally into the water memorization meme with their new "Smarter Water" campaign. Teaming up with Amazon for the promotion, the team have latched onto the viral TikTok theories made famous by Masaru Emoto, where they claim that water molecules can retain thoughts and words. So by proxy, if you give water a bunch of spoken information, it should be able to retain it and pass it on when you drink it… right? Well… no, that's not how it works, but that's not stopping Liquid Death from selling Certified Smarter Water on Amazon in boxes that have had information blasted at them. (If you're willing to pay the $13 per box for them.)

Liquid Death – "Smarter Water"

People on the internet are saying water has memory and can retain words and thoughts. That's why we decided to take advantage of this discovery and use it to help college students cheat their way to success. We took an army of Amazon Alexa devices and had them read stacks of college textbooks aloud directly into hundreds of cases of our water. If the water retains the words, that means when you drink the water it will carry those words directly into your brain. Reading books takes months, but now you can drink books in seconds.

Each case features an official Liquid Death Certified Smarter Water sticker and delivers knowledge straight to your brain, because why study for college when you can cheat your way to success by drinking your books. Any can of Liquid Death can also be programmed at home with an Amazon Alexa device. Just say, "Alexa, make my Liquid Death smarter," pick a topic, and Alexa will speed-read a textbook excerpt, making it smarter so you never have to actually learn it yourself.

