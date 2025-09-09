Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Liquid Death's Latest Partnership With Spinal Tap Goes To 11

Liquid Death and Spinal Tap have teamed up to take their cases of water to 11 in support of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Liquid Death has launched a new partnership with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, as they have a new promotion happening with Spinal Tap. The company has created a brand-new case of their waters you can purchase for a limited time, as they take things to 11 in support of the new film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Taking it very literally, they have created the new 11-Pack of Liquid Death Mountain Water, which you can purchase now via their website. This collaboration features documentary director Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) with the original Spinal Tap members Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) in a new ad promoting the water as best they can.

As a Spinal Tap promotional item, it is ridiculously overpriced. They have put all three of their signatures on it to raise the price to $1,100 per box, which is sold at only one box per person. (Because you don't want anyone cornering the market on canned water signed by mega rockstars.) We have more details about it for you here, as well as the special promotional trailer for the water, as we wish you a speedy purchase if you're a hardcore fan who needs to own this.

Liquid Death x Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Liquid Death now goes to 11. This insanely limited collector's edition 11-Pack contains 11 cans of premium Liquid Death Mountain Water and is signed by David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls themselves. There are only 11 in existence. Get yours before you spontaneously combust.

100% mountain water

Special edition Spinal Tap 11-pack case

Hand-signed by all three members of Spinal Tap

Extremely limited to 11 total cases for purchase

Sales limited to 1 case per customer

Final sale, no returns

