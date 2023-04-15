Metallica Completes A Hell Of A Trilogy With 72 Seasons {Review} Metallica released 72 Seasons today, and it is one of their best, a perfect encapsulation of the group still going strong after 40 years.

Metallica returns to record stores today with their first album of new material in seven years, 72 Seasons. The title refers to the first 18 years of a person's life and the formative experiences that pretty much define us. Now in its 40th year of existence, one could argue that the title refers to the band itself. In the first 18 years as a band, they created seminal albums Kill Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice For All, and The Black Album. That is arguably the best five-album run ever and a lot to live up to. In the last 16 years, they have released now three more albums that give that murder's row a run for its money. 2008's Death Magnetic was a roaring return to form after the somewhat experimental material on Load, Reload, and St. Anger. 2016's Hardwired…To Self-Destruct continued that momentum, and now 72 Seasons is here to complete this modern, classic Metallica trilogy.

Metallica Absolutely Crushed This One

72 Seasons takes everything the band was from the beginning, mixes it in a blender with the last 40 years, and gives us the perfect Metallica. The riffs are hard and soaring, from lead single "Lux Æterna"'s "Fuel" style speed to the closing stomp of "Inamorta" James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett play off each other with a vigor and viciousness they rediscovered on Death Magnetic and continued on Hardwired. Lars Ulrichs' machine gun drumming is not everyone's cup of tea, but there is no denying how it propels songs like "Sleepwalk My Life Away" and "If Darkness Had A Son" forward so that the rhythm section doesn't get lost in the weeds. The stripped-away flash leaves us with a raw and rough thrash sound that any fan of any age would recognize instantly.

But bassist Robert Trujillo is the secret sauce and glue that holds it all together. Joining the band as they imploded in the early 2000s, his energetic playing and almost "aww shucks" attitude should be credited more for getting the creative juices flowing again. Many of the songs on this album are credited to everyone, not just James and Lars, who are sharing the creative burden for pretty much the first time. If not for Robert, this version of Metallica never has come to fruition. If the theme of the last three albums is combining the eras, they could not have found a better example of that in one person than him.

As far as lyrics, James has been saying for a little while now that this one would skew a little darker, and he is correct. He is getting out a lot of demons with this one, especially on the album's best and longest song, the aforementioned "Inamorta." The last time we hear his voice on the track, he repeats the words 'Misery/She's Not What I'm Living For,' and after an hour plus, we would be forgiven for not believing him. This is a heavy record full of rage and sadness, but it is interesting to note that it is the happiest the band has sounded playing in years.

Metallica has made what is destined to be looked back on as some of the most important records in the history of music, but many will be forgiven if fans prefer the last 16 years to the previous 24. The quality of music they are still making into their 60s is admirable, and 72 Seasons will take its rightful place next to Master, Lightning, and the others as an all-timer. Crank it up and have fun.

72 Seasons Review by Jeremy Konrad 9 / 10 Completing one of the most creatively exciting eras of the band, Metallica returns today with 72 Seasons, destined to become one of their most beloved albums and the ultimate encapsulation of 40 years of the group.