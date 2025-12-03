Posted in: Fashion, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cologne, Mug Root Beer, pepsico

MUG Root Beer Launches New Daddy's Home Cologne

MUG Root Beer has a new item dropping into their TikTok shop for those who wanna smell like the dog as Daddy's Home cologne is coming soon

MUG Root Beer has a new item coming out next week on their TikTok shop, as they'll launch the new limited-edition Daddy's Home cologne. Starting next Tuesday, December 9, you'll be able to snag a $15 bundle featuring a 1.7 fluid ounce package of the cologne with 10-pack of MUG Root Beer Mini Cans, exclusively on their TikTok Shop while supplies last. They will have a limited run of 200 bottles that also features the soda's Dog on the cap if you're interested. Those who manage to order a bundle by December 11 will get it delivered by December 24, just in case you're buying for someone else. We have more details fromt he announcement below.

MUG Root Beer – Daddy's Home Cologne

Get ready,"Smellmaxxers" and scent aficionados: MUG Root Beer is stepping into the fragrance world. Introducing Daddy's Home by MUG Root Beer, a limited-edition cologne crafted for humans who believe their signature scent should be equal parts earthy, woodsy and unapologetically root beer-coded. Developed in collaboration with the brand's mascot and chief sniffer, Dog, this bold fragrance will turn any pup into the ultimate aura farming dog.

Timed to peak fragrance season (aka the holidays), Daddy's Home by MUG Root Beer makes its debut with a dramatic, and deliberately unserious, twist on traditional fragrance culture. Inspired by the simple truth that dogs smell everything better than we do and borrowing cues from classic fragrance campaigns like dramatic slow-motion, intense stare into the distance and "what did I just watch" energy, Daddy's Home leans into everything people love about MUG: its distinct energy. With woody notes of cedar and sandalwood to sweet, indulgent vanilla and caramel, inspired by MUG Root Beer, this balanced cologne whispers 'come to papa' to dogs and dawgs alike.

"Fragrance culture is notoriously serious and heavily aspirational. For us, that meant thinking about what scent would make Dog and our fans come running." said Michael Smith, Vice President, MUG Root Beer. "Daddy's Home by MUG Root Beer is for our die-hard MUG fans who believe root beer rules every sense, not just taste."

