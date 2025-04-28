Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Borderlands 4, Butterfinger, Ferrero

Butterfinger Teams With Borderlands 4 For New Contest & Flavor

Butterfinger has relkeased a brand-new flavor in partnership with Borderlands 4, along with an all-new contest for prizes

Ferrero and 2K Games have partnered up for a special release and contest, as Butterfinger has a new flavor tied to Borderlands 4. The team released the new Salted Caramel flavor recently, offering up a new taste to the candy bar, the first one in years, as they rarely do this kind of thing. Along with it, they have launched a new sweepstakes where you can use codes off the packaging of their line of candy to be entered for prizes tied to the franchise in promotion of the new game's upcoming release. We have the details below as the new flavor is out now.

Butterfinger x Borderlands 4

Now through July 31, the Game Better with Butterfinger sweepstakes will enhance the gaming experience by selecting weekly winners who can unlock epic merch items and prizes at GameWithButterfinger.com . To participate, players can simply purchase a participating Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, or 100 Grand product and type in the UPC code, while supplies last. To support the sweepstakes and partnership, Borderlands and Butterfinger fans will also be able to play Borderlands 3 alongside their favorite Twitch streamers to prepare for the new game release in September.

Borderlands 4 Game Codes: Break free from a dangerous hidden planet as one of four new Vault Hunters. The most ambitious Borderlands title to-date delivers more looter-shooter Mayhem than ever before. Coming September 2025 .

Break free from a dangerous hidden planet as one of four new Vault Hunters. The most ambitious title to-date delivers more looter-shooter Mayhem than ever before. Coming . Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box Game Codes: This bundle includes all six acclaimed base games from the Borderlands franchise: Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition , Borderlands 2 , Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel , Tales from the Borderlands , Borderlands 3 , and New Tales from the Borderlands , as well as all their add-on content

This bundle includes all six acclaimed base games from the franchise: , , , , , and , as well as all their add-on content Borderlands 3 Golden Key Codes: Golden Keys are precious, as they're the only way to open the Golden Chests that contain a trove of powerful loot. To use your Golden Keys , look for the Golden Chest in-game inside of Sanctuary III

are precious, as they're the only way to open the Golden Chests that contain a trove of powerful loot. To use your , look for the Golden Chest in-game inside of Sanctuary III Borderlands 3 Game Code: Play solo or join with friends to score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy as you reignite your passion to get ready for BL4 later this year.

Play solo or join with friends to score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy as you reignite your passion to get ready for later this year. Gaming Gear : Butterfinger branded custom controllers, drones, and more!

: Butterfinger branded custom controllers, drones, and more! Salted Caramel Butterfinger Swag Kit : Complete with custom sweatshirts, yellow bucket hats, branded socks, and the all-new Salted Caramel Butterfinger.

: Complete with custom sweatshirts, yellow bucket hats, branded socks, and the all-new Salted Caramel Butterfinger. Cash prizes, coupons, and more!

