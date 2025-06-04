Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: beer, Coors

Coors Releases New Coors Banquet Cans In New Campaign

Coors has launched a new campaign with the Coors Banquet line, as they have launched a new "Legacy Collection" designed cans

Article Summary Coors launches Coors Banquet Legacy Collection with three new limited-edition can designs.

Each can pays tribute to a key moment in Coors Banquet's brewing history and Colorado roots.

Legacy Collection cans are available now through July at retailers carrying Coors Banquet.

The campaign celebrates enduring tradition, quality, and the heritage of Coors Banquet beer.

Coors Brewing Company has released a brand new series of special cans for the Coors Banquet line, as they have released the new "Legacy Collection." As you can see from the image here, they have made three distinct designs rooted in the company's history, all of which are only available on this line of beer and will only be around for a limited time. We have more info about it here as its an interesting way for the to celebrate their legacy.

Coors Banquet "Legacy Collection"

Coors Banquet continues to be inspired by the same brewing tradition since 1873 by only being brewed in Golden, Colorado with 100% Rocky Mountain Water. The "Legacy Collection" reimagines the designs of Coors Banquet's cans by paying tribute to its roots. There are three commemorative designs that recognize a specific piece of Coors Banquet's rich legacy throughout the years. The "Legacy Collection" is rolling out on shelves from now through July at retailers that carry Coors Banquet.

The first can of the "Legacy Collection" shows the Castle Rock logo that was introduced for the Coors Brewery in the 1890s, which has only been brewed in Golden, CO.

The second can of the "Legacy Collection" depicts how the Coors Brewery looked in 1923, which has carried over the same brewing tradition since 1873.

The film follows a musician's journey to success, which starts off with him writing songs at home on his ranch with dreams of performing to a sold-out crowd. He's next seen performing his set to a small crowd at a local bar, to eventually making his dreams come true and hitting it big, playing on stage in front of a packed crowd, reinforcing how he persevered from his humble beginnings to start his legacy. The film ends by showing that he was envisioning his legacy the entire time. This new ad creative came to life in partnership with DDB Chicago and is now live across digital streaming platforms and on social media.

