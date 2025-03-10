Posted in: Books, League of Legends, Pop Culture, Riot Games | Tagged: Ambessa: Chosen Of The Wolf, Arcane, Orbit Books

New League Of Legends Book Ambessa: Chosen Of The Wolf Released

There's a new League Of Legends book out now based on the hit series Arcane, as Ambessa: Chosen Of The Wolf focuses on Ambessa Medarda

Article Summary Riot Games and Orbit Books release a new League of Legends novel set in Arcane's universe.

Ambessa Medarda battles to lead the Medardas in a story set before Arcane's events.

Author C.L. Clark explores themes of power, family, and betrayal in Noxian politics.

Available in the U.S. and U.K., the novel delves into Ambessa’s rise and struggles.

Riot Games has partnered with Orbiut Books to release a brand new League of Legends novel based on Arcane called Ambessa: Chosen Of The Wolf. This particular story was penned by author C.L. Clark, as it focuses on Arcane character and champion Ambessa Medarda, taking place a decade before the events of the Netflix series, as she fights to be the head of the Medardas. We have more details below as the book is now available in the U.S. and the U.K. for $20.

Ambessa: Chosen Of The Wolf (A League of Legends: Arcane Novel)

Ambessa Medarda: Warrior, general, mother. She is a woman to be feared, and the Medardas are unrivaled in their pursuit of glory. She has led conquests and armies. She has slain legendary beasts. She has made grave sacrifices in her ascent up the ranks. And for this she was rewarded: She entered the realm of death and was granted a vision of herself upon the throne of the vast Noxian empire. But before she can lead her empire, she must become head of her own clan. Yet the title is contested by her cousin and former confidante, Ta'Fik. He knows the bloody sins of Ambessa's past. And he knows he cannot allow her to rise.

They will fight a war for the very soul of the Medardas.

But the war won't be fought on battlefields alone. Ambessa's daughter, Mel, can deftly break through the walls around anyone's heart, and she'll put her talents to use for her mother. Yet despite Mel's strength, Ambessa sees only a child who lacks her killer instincts. Mel knows she can be the leader Ambessa wants her to be, if only she gives her time. With her family betraying her, enemies closing in on all sides, and unseen forces moving in the shadows, every day proves more dangerous than the last. But Ambessa will not bow. She will burn the world down to claim her place in it.

