Oreo & Coca-Cola Come Together For Two Limited-Time Releases

The tastes of Oreo and Coca-Cola will come together for two very different items, as we're getting a new soda and cookies

Mondelēz International and The Coca-Cola Company have come together to mix two iconic brands, as Oreo and Coca-Cola have two limited-time items on the way. Each company will produce its own infused version of the two flavors coming together, as Oreo will have its own special red-colored sandwich cookie, while Coca-Cola will have a Limited-Edition Zero Sugar flavor to drink. We have more details and a pair of quotes from both companies below, as you'll be able to try both of these when they hit shelves in September.

Oreo x Coca-Cola

Both products feature a captivating design and sleek packaging, adorned with the distinctive Oreo cookie embossments and stacked Coca-Cola bottles. With each sip of the Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition, fans can savor a refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavorful hints inspired by Oreo cookies, creating an unparalleled experience from these new-found besties. The Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie boasts a distinctive red and black color-blocked design featuring two unique basecakes, one classic chocolate (that contains Coca-Cola syrup), and one red-colored golden embossed with Coca-Cola designs, with a smooth white-colored creme. The basecakes are paired with a Coca-Cola taste fans know and love, and popping candies that bring a "fizz" sensation to every bite.

"Bringing together the playfulness of Oreo and the Real Magic of Coca-Cola is unexpected, but also feels right because our brands are alike in so many ways," said Oana Vlad, Global Vice President – Brand Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. "As a first-of-its-kind collaboration for both brands, we are thrilled for besties around the world to join us in celebrating new products, great experiences and unexpected moments of connection."

"At Oreo, we strive to identify fresh ways to excite consumers and, with this collaboration, we have truly upped the ante," said Eugenia Zalis, Global Head of Marketing and Brand for Oreo, Mondelez International. "The bestie bond forged between Oreo and Coca-Cola is a playful way to unite our fanbases and celebrate the power of connection and togetherness. We cannot wait to see the reaction to the campaign and hope fans are excited to experience the latest twists on two classics."

