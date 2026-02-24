Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Betty Crocker, bridgerton, general mills, Pillsbury

Pillsbury & Betty Crocker Release New Bridgerton-Themed Baked Goods

Both Pillsbury and Betty Crocker have a few new options for Bridgerton fans to make before the latest season debuts this week

General Mills has a couple of new offerings for Bridgerton fans this week, as there are new and returning items from Pillsbury and Betty Crocker. Much like they did last year, the company has released three limited-time baked good box recipes for those who love to watch parties of the series, as well as a Lemon Scone canister ready for baking. We have more details below as they have hit the shelves this week.

Betty Crocker Bridgerton Recipes

Fond of all things sweet, just in time for the highly anticipated return of Bridgerton, General Mills is embracing teatime with an expanded collection of Bridgerton-inspired baking mixes worthy of Queen Charlotte herself. Leading the season is a new debutante: Pillsbury's new Bridgerton Petite Blueberry Scone with Lemon Icing — a refined yet approachable take on classic British tea-time fare. Featuring tender blueberry scones finished with a bright, citrusy lemon icing, it's designed for elegant gatherings, intimate watch parties and moments when a perfectly timed treat is required. Beloved by the ton, Betty Crocker is also bringing back fan-favorite Bridgerton- inspired baking kits, giving viewers an easy way to recreate the indulgence of Regency-era entertaining — no scandal necessary. Returning offerings include:

Petite Strawberry Scone Kit , with strawberry-studded scones layered with sweet jam

Crème Puff Kit , featuring light, airy puffs filled with blush pink whipped cream

Petite Sponge Cake Kit , inspired by the classic Victoria Sponge with layers of strawberry jam and whipped cream

Pillsbury x Bridgerton Blueberry Scone with Lemon Icing

Slow down and savor the morning with warm, freshly baked Pillsbury Blueberry Scones with Lemon Icing. This ready to bake dough goes from fridge to oven in minutes. There's delight in every bite of these soft, gooey rolls with delectable icing. They make a great addition to a weekday breakfast or your Sunday brunch table. Keep some on hand to bake for a birthday or special holiday treat. Ready in less than 20 minutes, these cozy scones will quickly become a family favorite. Looking for some comfort food recipes? These yummy rolls provide a sweet reason for your family to gather around the table. Simply heat oven to 375 degrees F, place rolls in a greased round cake pan, and bake until golden brown. Then spread the sweet icing on top and enjoy. Nothing wakes up the day like an oven-fresh blueberry scone! Makes eight rolls.

