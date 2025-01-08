Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Betty Crocker, bridgerton

Betty Crocker Releases New Bridgerton Inspired Goods

Looking to make some Bridgerton foods while watching the next season of the show? Betty Crocker made three new items for superfans

Betty Crocker is looking to get in on the Bridgerton craze, which is about to hit again, as they have released three new items inspired by the series. The company has made three new baking kits, as you can choose between a crème puff, sponge cake, or strawberry scone to make yourself, which have been featured as food in the series at one point or another. Obviously, the plan here is for you to bake these before you or your group of friends sit down to watch the show together. We have more details about them below as they'll hit the market this month.

Bridgerton-Inspired Betty Crocker Treats

The afternoon tea-inspired kits include crème puff, sponge cake and strawberry scone, complete with pre-mixed ingredients, piping bags, and easy-to-follow instructions. Whether you're hosting a tea party fit for elegant high society or a Valentine's Day celebration filled with romance and intrigue, these enchanting Betty Crocker kits have everything you need to create treats that make you and your guests feel the glamor of high society and a Bridgerton soirée – no scandal necessary!

Betty Crocker Bridgerton Crème Puff Kit : Much like Penelope Featherington's dazzling debut, these light, airy puffs filled with blush pink whipped cream are a treat worthy of any social gathering. With Betty Crocker's signature elegance, you'll have your guests swooning over these delicate delights.

Betty Crocker Bridgerton Petite Sponge Cake Kit : Inspired by the classic Victoria Sponge cake, this soft, buttery delight with layers of strawberry jam and whipped cream is fit for even Queen Charlotte's table.

Betty Crocker Bridgerton Petite Strawberry Scone Kit : These strawberry-studded scones are just the thing for gathering with your closest confidantes. With a sweet layer of strawberry jam nestled in between, these delicate treats make for a perfectly genteel pairing with your favorite tea — ideal for "spilling the tea" in true Bridgerton fashion.

